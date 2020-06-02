In Cerro Gordo County election results, Randy Feenstra defeats Rep. Steve King

Also in that month, Feenstra announced he would be challenging King for the seat. Though Feenstra suggested it would be a one-on-one race, three other candidates did officially file to also challenge King: Steven Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor.

Feenstra will face off against Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. In 2019, Scholten raised $750,957 — which is the most of anyone in the race (Feenstra had the most of any Republican candidate with $721,000, while King took in $32,010).

In the U.S. Senate race, businesswoman Theresa Greenfield easily took the most votes with 61.83% to retired 3-star Navy Admiral Mike Franken's 19.63%. Only one other candidate, Kimberly Graham, is claiming more than 10% of the vote.