This year, local elections across the state of Iowa will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Up for the voters to decide on are mayors, council members, school board directors and public measures.
In Franklin County, all of those items will appear on the ballot for residents to vote on.
Information about how and where to vote is available on the Franklin County Auditor's website under the "Election Information and Forms" tab.
What follows are the city elections, school elections and questions to resolve.
City elections
- Mayor: Patricia L. Daggs
- Council (Vote for two): Mike Abbas; Jeff Brass; Darrel Day; TaLana Holman; Joe Wessels
Alexander
- Mayor: Thomas Shear
- Council (Vote for three): Write-in
- Council (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Marie J. Carroll
- Mayor: Joel Lohrbach
- Council (Vote for three): Machele Raska; Anthony J. Stadtlander; Dan Tilkes
- Mayor: Larry Klatt
- Council (Vote for two): Trent Claude; Nancy S. Plendl; Margaret Ann Warren
- Mayor: Sean Porter
- Council (Vote for five): Nancy Irons; Larry Kreimeyer; Raymond E. Silver; Jim Zacharias; write-in
- Mayor: Russell Wood
- Council (Ward One) (Vote for one): Bill Hodge
- Council (Ward Two) (To fill vacancy): Barry Lamos
- Council (Ward Three) (Vote for one): Richard Lukensmeyer
- Council (Ward Four) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Steve Birdsall; Steve Proodian
- Council (At-large) (Vote for one): James L. Davies
- Council (At-large) (To fill vacancy): Patrick Q. Palmer
- Mayor: Colten Harper
- Council (At-large) (Vote for five): Deanna Genz; Joe Hanna; Brian Harlan; Taylor Jones; Daryl Norman; Michael Norman
- Mayor: Mark Johansen
- Council (Vote for three): Randall L. DeBour; Shaun Koenen; Landon Plagge
Popejoy
- Mayor: Dale Maas
- Council (At-large) (Vote for five): Ronald Allen; Dennis Bradley; Sean Ludwig; Jason Nohrenberg; Shi Trenary
- Mayor: Scott Sanders
- Council (Vote for three): Ashley Francis; Bradley Mulford; Jill Peterson; Dave Smit
School Districts
You have free articles remaining.
- Director (District One) (Vote for two): Steve Bartling; Tim Diamond; Patrick Hurt
- Director (District Two): Matthew Rose
- Director (District-at-large): Christopher Sailer
- Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Christopher Barber; Jonathon Bartlett; Brock Puffett; Kari Scholte; Heather Vierkandt
- Director (District One): Sharon Barkema
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Sara Hansen; Ryan Meyer
- Director (District Three) (Vote for one): Daniel Gabrielson; Jim Swenson
- Director (District Five) (Vote for one): Teresa M. Mosiman; Michelle D. Murphy
- Director (District Three): Molly Johansen
- Director (At-large): Cathy Carlson
- Director (District One): Troy Seaba
- Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Cindy Dorn; Clint Middleton
- Hampton Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Tom Birdsell; Erran Miller; Mark Morrison; Tom Teggatz
- Dumont Director (At-large): Steve Severs
Iowa Falls Community School District
- Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Matt Hill; Jack Kobe; Dawn J. Parker; Chris Stauffer
- Director (District One) (Vote for one): Rob Heimbuch; Jeffrey J. Tudor
- Director (District Two): Write-in
- Director (District One): Darrell Determann
Iowa Valley Community College
- Director (District One): Larry Johnson
- Director (District Nine): Nicki Prantner
Public Measures
Sheffield
- Question: Shall a measure be adopted to "authorize a change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and service tax in the City of Sheffield effective on March 1, 2020?"
Belmond-Klemme Community School District
- Question: "Shall the Board of Directors of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, in the Counties of Wright and Hancock, State of Iowa, change the method of election of its seven (7) directors?"
Iowa Valley Community College
- Question: "Shall the Iowa Valley Community College District (Merged Area VI) be authorized to renovate, improve, repair, construct, erect, furnish, and equip existing buildings?"
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.