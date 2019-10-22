{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City residents cast their votes at the First Presbyterian Church polling place in 2018.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

This year, local elections across the state of Iowa will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. 

Up for the voters to decide on are mayors, council members, school board directors and public measures. 

In Franklin County, all of those items will appear on the ballot for residents to vote on. 

Information about how and where to vote is available on the Franklin County Auditor's website under the "Election Information and Forms" tab.

What follows are the city elections, school elections and questions to resolve.

City elections

Ackley

  • Mayor: Patricia L. Daggs
  • Council (Vote for two): Mike Abbas; Jeff Brass; Darrel Day; TaLana Holman; Joe Wessels

Alexander

  • Mayor: Thomas Shear
  • Council (Vote for three): Write-in
  • Council (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Marie J. Carroll

Coulter

  • Mayor: Joel Lohrbach
  • Council (Vote for three): Machele Raska; Anthony J. Stadtlander; Dan Tilkes

Dows

  • Mayor: Larry Klatt
  • Council (Vote for two): Trent Claude; Nancy S. Plendl; Margaret Ann Warren

Geneva

  • Mayor: Sean Porter
  • Council (Vote for five): Nancy Irons; Larry Kreimeyer; Raymond E. Silver; Jim Zacharias; write-in

Hampton

  • Mayor: Russell Wood
  • Council (Ward One) (Vote for one): Bill Hodge
  • Council (Ward Two) (To fill vacancy): Barry Lamos
  • Council (Ward Three) (Vote for one): Richard Lukensmeyer
  • Council (Ward Four) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for one): Steve Birdsall; Steve Proodian
  • Council (At-large) (Vote for one): James L. Davies
  • Council (At-large) (To fill vacancy): Patrick Q. Palmer

Hansell

  • Mayor: Colten Harper
  • Council (At-large) (Vote for five): Deanna Genz; Joe Hanna; Brian Harlan; Taylor Jones; Daryl Norman; Michael Norman

Latimer

  • Mayor: Mark Johansen
  • Council (Vote for three): Randall L. DeBour; Shaun Koenen; Landon Plagge

Popejoy

  • Mayor: Dale Maas
  • Council (At-large) (Vote for five): Ronald Allen; Dennis Bradley; Sean Ludwig; Jason Nohrenberg; Shi Trenary

Sheffield

  • Mayor: Scott Sanders
  • Council (Vote for three): Ashley Francis; Bradley Mulford; Jill Peterson; Dave Smit

School Districts

AGWSR Community School District

  • Director (District One) (Vote for two): Steve Bartling; Tim Diamond; Patrick Hurt
  • Director (District Two): Matthew Rose
  • Director (District-at-large): Christopher Sailer

Alden Community School District

  • Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Christopher Barber; Jonathon Bartlett; Brock Puffett; Kari Scholte; Heather Vierkandt

Belmond-Klemme Community School District

  • Director (District One): Sharon Barkema
  • Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Sara Hansen; Ryan Meyer
  • Director (District Three) (Vote for one): Daniel Gabrielson; Jim Swenson
  • Director (District Five) (Vote for one): Teresa M. Mosiman; Michelle D. Murphy

CAL Community School District

  • Director (District Three): Molly Johansen
  • Director (At-large): Cathy Carlson

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District

  • Director (District One): Troy Seaba
  • Director (District Two) (Vote for one): Cindy Dorn; Clint Middleton

Hampton-Dumont Community School District

  • Hampton Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Tom Birdsell; Erran Miller; Mark Morrison; Tom Teggatz
  • Dumont Director (At-large): Steve Severs

Iowa Falls Community School District

  • Director (At-large) (Vote for three): Matt Hill; Jack Kobe; Dawn J. Parker; Chris Stauffer

West Fork Community School District

  • Director (District One) (Vote for one): Rob Heimbuch; Jeffrey J. Tudor
  • Director (District Two): Write-in

Iowa Central Community College

  • Director (District One): Darrell Determann

Iowa Valley Community College

  • Director (District One): Larry Johnson

North Iowa Area Community College

  • Director (District Nine): Nicki Prantner

Public Measures

Sheffield 

  • Question: Shall a measure be adopted to "authorize a change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and service tax in the City of Sheffield effective on March 1, 2020?"

Belmond-Klemme Community School District

  • Question: "Shall the Board of Directors of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, in the Counties of Wright and Hancock, State of Iowa, change the method of election of its seven (7) directors?"

Iowa Valley Community College 

  • Question: "Shall the Iowa Valley Community College District (Merged Area VI) be authorized to renovate, improve, repair, construct, erect, furnish, and equip existing buildings?"

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

