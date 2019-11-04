On Tuesday, November 5, Iowans across the state will take to the polls to participate in local elections.
Those voters will decide consequential items such as mayor, city council, park board, school board and public measures. That's no different in North Iowa.
In Floyd County, all of those issues, save for park board, will be voted on and races across the county are competitive.
What follows is what voters in Floyd County can expect to be on Tuesday's ballot. More information can be found on the Floyd County Auditor's website under the "Election and Voter Registration Information" tab.
Central Springs Schools Unincorporated Area
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District One) (North B) (Vote for no more than one): Amber Nuehring
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District Two) (South A) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for no more than one): Jason Blickenderfer
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one): Martin Coleman; David Luett
- Central Springs Community School District School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one): Lori Meachem Ginapp
- North Iowa Area Community College Director (District Six) (Vote for no more than one): Jean Torgeson
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Charles City
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Craig Hamm; Phillip Knighten; Phoebe Pittman; Keith S. Starr; Ann Teeter
- Charles City Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): Janiece Bergland; Robin Macomber; Patricia Rottinghaus
- Charles City Community School District public measure: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Charles City Schools Unincorporated Area
- Charles City Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): Janiece Bergland; Robin Macomber; Patricia Rottinghaus
- Charles City Community School District public measure: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Colwell
- Mayor: write-in
- City council (Vote for no more than five): Write-in
- Charles City Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): Janiece Bergland; Robin Macomber; Patricia Rottinghaus
- Charles City Community School District public measure: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Floyd
- Mayor: Trevis K. O'Connell
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Merlin Holtz; Cleone King; Michael Miller; Jeremy Stewart
- Charles City Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): Janiece Bergland; Robin Macomber; Patricia Rottinghaus
- Charles City Community School District public measure: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Marble Rock
- Mayor: Jerry Engelhardt
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): John P. Marzen; Chad Schriever; Kaylah Schweizer
- Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Angie Johnson; Janette Lien; Heidi Marzen
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
You have free articles remaining.
Nashua
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Alex Anthofer; Harold J. Kelleher III
- Nashua-Plainfield Community School District Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): write-in
- Hawkeye Community College Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): Barbara A. McGregor
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Nashua Plainfield Schools Unincorporated Area
- School Board Director (District Two) (Vote for no more than one): Cody Jensen
- Hawkeye Community College Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): Barbara A. McGregor
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Nora Springs
- Mayor: Randy Hassman
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Steve Blickenderfer; Robert W. Moen; Brian Pederson
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District One) (North B) (Vote for no more than one): Amber Nuehring
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District Two) (South A) (To fill vacancy) (Vote for no more than one): Jason Blickenderfer
- Central Springs Community School District Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one): Martin Coleman; David Luett
- Central Springs Community School District School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one): Lori Meachem Ginapp
- North Iowa Area Community College Director (District Six) (Vote for no more than one): Jean Torgeson
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
North Butler Schools Unincorporated Area
- School Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): Shelby Gallagher; Addison Johnson
- School Board Director (District Two) (Vote for no more than one): Eric Bixby
- School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one): John Endelman; Elizabeth Schroeder
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Osage Schools Unincorporated Area
- Board Member-at-large (vote for three): Todd Frein; Brenda Johanns; Laura Potter
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
- Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
RRMR Schools Unincorporated Areas
- Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Angie Johnson; Janette Lien; Heidi Marzen
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Rockford
- Mayor: Scott Johnson
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): Carol J. Hoffarth; Corey Johnson
- Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Angie Johnson; Janette Lien; Heidi Marzen
- Rockford public measure: Do you approve of the discontinuance of the Board of Trustees of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant and turning over the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant to the Rockford City Council?
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
Rudd
- Mayor: Jeffrey C. Buland; Donna M. Lunsford
- City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Craig Reinke; Karin Winters
- Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): Angie Johnson; Janette Lien; Heidi Marzen
- Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.