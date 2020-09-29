Ernst, Greenfield trade criticism in heated Senate debate

“While she is talking about dark money, in one hand she’s saying, ‘Oh, we’re not going to have dark money in this campaign,’ she’s got the other hand behind her saying, ‘Please hand me some dark money,’” Ernst said. “So while she says, ‘I’m going to go to the United States Senate and get rid of dark money spending,’ what she’s saying on the campaign right now is, ‘Give it to me please. Bring in the dark money.’”

When Ernst accused Greenfield of calling police officers racist, Greenfield interrupted and attempted to talk over Ernst before she could finish the comment. Ernst was drawing from a comment by Greenfield that there is racism in all of the country’s systems, including policing. Ernst alleged that Greenfield’s comments meant that Greenfield believes Iowa police officers are racist.

“We have systemic racism in all of our systems, and have for generations, including our policing system. But that is not saying that our police officers are racist,” Greenfield said.

The question put to the candidates that produced the dark money discussion was whether the government should incentivize individuals to move out of areas that have been repeatedly hit by significant natural disasters in recent years.