Census officials are preparing to battle the spread of fake news by internet trolls and foreign powers for the first time in the count's 230-year history. The stakes are huge. Who participates in the 2020 census count could influence how U.S. congressional seats and billions of federal tax dollars to educate children, help low-income families and pave new roads are divvied up. Facebook will use a mix of people and artificial intelligence to spot, review and remove troublesome posts.