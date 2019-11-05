Today's election day in Iowa.
And while there's nothing as big as a U.S. Senate race or presidential campaign to decide, there's a bevy of impactful local matters for voters to weigh in on.
In Cerro Gordo County, there's a race between two markedly different candidates for an at-large seat on the Mason City Council. Butler County has competitive mayoral races in Allison, Clarksville and Greene. Among other things, Kossuth County will play host to a five-way contest to fill four seats on the Algona Community School District Board.
So, even with area-wide no-contest elections, there is still plenty to cast votes on.
Over the past month, the Globe Gazette has provided updated election info to give folks a sense of what they can expect on the ballot in their county or city. (It can be found online as "Up-to-date North Iowa Election Info.")
We've also given or linked to pertinent information about where to vote and what to do. That information can also be found in our election previews as well as county auditor websites (typically under "Election Information and Registration").
To vote in Iowa it is possible to register by completing a voter registration form and returning it to the county auditor's office or by registering online through the Secretary of State's website.
Same day registration and voting is also an option. To do so, a voter needs to go to the correct polling place for their current address.
At the polling place, it is necessary to prove identity and residency. If someone doesn't have an Iowa driver’s license, they can use a photo ID that is current, valid, and contain an expiration date. Paychecks, utility bills, residential leases, bank statements and government checks are all valid ways to show residency.
As polls start to close, the Globe Gazette will be providing up-to-date, and then finalized, election results across our coverage area.
To get all the latest updates, be sure to check online.
