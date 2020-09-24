Cerro Gordo County to begin testing election system in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though there are 40 days until elections are held in Cerro Gordo County, officials are already preparing for the process.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m., Cerro Gordo County officials will test their election system in the Election Annex at 121 Third Street Northwest in Mason City.

"In the 2020 General Election voters will vote on paper ballots that will be counted with optical-scan machines. A ballot-marking machine will be available in each precinct for any voter who needs assistance in marking the ballot," Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore wrote in a press release.

Wedmore goes on to note that Iowa law requires a test of the election system prior to each election in which it is used and that such a test is open to the public.

On Oct. 5, two days prior to the election system testing, residents can begin voting absentee in the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office.