One week and one day after residents across Cerro Gordo County went to the polls to decide on their representatives and the public measures that would help to guide policy, the results of that race have been finalized.
Wednesday afternoon, in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse boardroom, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors oversaw a canvassing of election results and helped to break crucial ties in a handful of elections.
The results
Across the county, voter turnout averaged 15.36% and didn't top 27.48% in any race.
The four still-contested races were for a Dougherty City Council At-Large seat, a Meservey City Council At-Large vacancy, a Plymouth City Council At-Large position and a Swaledale City Council At-Large seat. To decide those, the board members drew names.
In Dougherty, Susan O'Brien was chosen as the winner. In Meservey, the board drew write-in candidate Mike Gobeli as the winner. Lissa Merfeld was picked in the Plymouth race. And in Swaledale, the board picked Tim Larson.
You have free articles remaining.
Non-contested write-in winners for Cerro Gordo races were: Richard Harman, Ben Allbee and Pat White for Meservey City Council At-Large; Amy Berding for Plymouth City Council At-Large; John Drury for Swaledale Mayor; Cindy McDermott for Swaledale City Council At-Large; Joe Colman for Thornton City Council At-Large and Erin Suntken for West Fork School District One.
An explanation
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, who was present at the canvassing, said that he thought a part of why turnout was loyal for the local elections was that there spots in ballots where people ran without a challenger.
"In local elections, races drive turnout. If it's a city council race or a contested council race or a lot of people are interested in it, that's going to spur turnout. We had a significant number of write-in candidates that won which means no one even filed paperwork."
But even though turnout was an issue, Wedmore said that the process wasn't. "The voters liked it. They appreciated it. It made sense to them."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.