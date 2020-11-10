Cerro Gordo County certifies election results

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 election season in Cerro Gordo County is now over.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors met with County Auditor Adam Wedmore and Deputy Auditor Tracie Siemers to certify the results of the Nov. 3 elections in the county, which saw a turnout of 75.3%.
This year, because of COVID-19, absentee voting significantly outpaced Election Day voting. 14,085 residents voted absentee, while 9,842 people chose to vote on Tuesday. The highest turnout was 86.32% in the Portland/Owen/Dougherty precinct, while the lowest turnout was at 63.41% in Mason City Ward 2, Precinct 1.
In the presidential race, the county board and auditor's office certified that current-President Donald Trump received 52.40% of the vote, while President-elect Joe Biden received 46.08%. Kanye West got 48 votes in the county.
For U.S. Senate, Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield finished ahead of Republican incumbent Joni Ernst in the county, 49.05% to 48.22%, but ultimately lost statewide.
And then in the Fourth Congressional District race, Republican Randy Feenstra took more votes in the county than Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten by the margin of 51.90% to 48.10%. Across the entire district, Feenstra won more comfortably by defeating Scholten 62.13% to 37.87%.
In state legislature races, Democratic Rep. Sharon Steckman won with 65.79% to Republican challenger Simon Thomas Abela’s 34.21% of the vote in the District 53 race which encompasses Mason City. In District 54, which includes Clear Lake, Republican Shannon Latham won 57.14% of the vote, independent candidate Bennett Smith won 22.60% and Democrat Karen Koenig won 20.25%.
For the only competitive county government race, the Democratic candidate for County Recorder, AnnMarie Legler, won 56.54% of the vote while the Republican candidate, Larry Wentz, won 43.46%.
At more local levels, there were a number of races won by write-in.
Scott Kennedy was chosen as a Cerro Gordo County Agricultural Extension Council member by write-in. As was Breanna Johnson for Lincoln Township Clerk. Write-in votes made Pam Pitkin a Lincoln Township Trustee and the same was true for Portland Township Trustees Dale Mills and Mark Mathre.
Finally, near the end of the canvassing, the county supervisors drew for Clear Lake Township Trustee, which went to Marsha Doebel.
Cerro Gordo County Recorder results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Larry Wentz (R)
|9,645
|43.37
|AnnMarie Legler (D)
|12,550
|56.43
|Write-in
|43
|0.0019
North Iowa Senate District 26 election results
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Waylon Brown (R)
|7,341
|65.36
|Deb Scharper (D)
|3,769
|34.59
|Write-in
|7
|0.05
Hancock County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|1,661 of 1,661 precincts reporting - 100%
|Jerry J. Tlach (R)
|3,431
|59.37
|Donny Schleusner
|2,334
|40.39
|Write-in
|22
|0.24
Winnebago County Sheriff
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|5,482
|Michael E. Droessler (R)
|2,600
|45%
|Steve V. Hepperly (D)
|3,239
|55%
Winnebago County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|2,029
|Susan L. Smith (R)
|1,065
|52%
|Steven E. Peterson (D)
|615
|30%
|Dan Kirschbaum
|286
|14%
|Gary J. Nelson
|60
|3%
U.S. Senate results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|11,334
|48%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|11,533
|49%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|430
|2%
|Suzanne Herzogg
|211
|1%
|Write-in
|16
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Franklin County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,179
|52%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|3,494
|44%
|Rick Stewart
|187
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|98
|1%
|Write-in
|8
|0.1%
U.S. Senate results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|4,001
|66%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,879
|31%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|130
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|60
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Mitchell County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,336
|58%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,278
|39%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|122
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|49
|1%
|Write-in
|0
|0%
U.S. Senate results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|3,322
|56%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|2,348
|40%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|153
|3%
|Suzanne Herzog
|71
|1%
|Write-in
|4
|.1%
U.S. Senate results, Worth County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Joni Ernst (R)
|2,420
|55%
|Theresa Greenfield (D)
|1,799
|41%
|Rick Stewart (L)
|98
|2%
|Suzanne Herzog
|46
|1%
|Write-in
|5
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Cerro Gordo County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|.3%
U.S. House District 4 results, Floyd County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,476
|58%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|3,240
|42%
|Write-in
|13
|0.2%
U.S. House District 4 results, Hancock County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|4,132
|70%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|1,771
|30%
|Write-in
|10
|0.1%
U.S. House District 4 results, Winnebago County
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Randy Feenstra (R)
|3,536
|61%
|J.D. Scholten (D)
|2,201
|38%
|Write-in
|15
|0.3%
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
