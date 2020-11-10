Cerro Gordo County certifies election results

And then in the Fourth Congressional District race, Republican Randy Feenstra took more votes in the county than Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten by the margin of 51.90% to 48.10%. Across the entire district, Feenstra won more comfortably by defeating Scholten 62.13% to 37.87%.

In state legislature races, Democratic Rep. Sharon Steckman won with 65.79% to Republican challenger Simon Thomas Abela’s 34.21% of the vote in the District 53 race which encompasses Mason City. In District 54, which includes Clear Lake, Republican Shannon Latham won 57.14% of the vote, independent candidate Bennett Smith won 22.60% and Democrat Karen Koenig won 20.25%.