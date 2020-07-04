Candidates inch toward returning to the trail

However, there are signs that in-person campaigning will return. In her “official” capacity as a congresswoman, Finkenauer made an in-person visit June 22 to various locations in western Dubuque County to look at infrastructure projects. She met with masked local officials in a parking lot before individuals got into their own vehicles for the driving tour, Noble said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst “is thrilled to be able to safely continue her 99-county tour,” campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said. Like other candidates, Ernst is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but “looks forward to more events to come soon.”

Her challenger, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, would like to be “out shaking hands in person, but right now our priority is campaigning virtually to do our part to protect public health and following the advice of the experts who stress that the coronavirus pandemic still is very much a threat,” said spokeswoman Izzi Levy.

Most campaigns are in a holding pattern. Even as they continue to rely on virtual events and phone calls to get their messages out, they are making plans for live events. Campaign staffers say the decision to return to the field will depend in part on what other candidates do. They’re waiting for someone else to go first, one staffer said.