On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will go to the polls to decide mayors, city council members, park boards, school boards and public measures.
In various parts of Worth County, each of the those issues and positions will be decided on.
Now that the ballot is set, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.
Election information is available on the Worth County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.
City elections
Mayor: Nick Bailey; Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than two): Deena Biretz; Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent); Ronald Rachut (incumbent)
Mayor: John Bork (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than five): Jane Dalluge (incumbent); Randy Hulshizer (incumbent); Tom Kruger (incumbent)
Mayor: Andrew Althof; Linda K. McMullin; Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than five): Crystal Brower (incumbent); Janet Fellin (incumbent); Samuel J. Fellin; Linda H. Fulton (incumbent); Scott E. Hakes (incumbent); Julie Lossee; Shannon Warren
Mayor: Mark Thoma (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than three): Ron Miller (incumbent); Deb Potter (incumbent)
Mayor: n/a
City council (vote for no more than three): LaRue Douglas; David Heiken (incumbent); Herb Thompson; Kris Woltzen (incumbent)
Mayor: Regan Banks (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than two): Richard Dean Baird; Scott Heagel (incumbent)
City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than two): Pete Andrea (incumbent); Mary Northway Durner (incumbent)
Mayor: n/a
City council (vote for no more than three): Gary A. Nerlien; Daniel L. Reeder (incumbent); David Tenold (incumbent)
School elections
Central Springs
District One, North B (vote for no more than one): Amber Nuehring (incumbent)
District Two, South A (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one): Jason Blickenderfer
District Two, South B (vote for no more than one): Martin Coleman; David Luett (incumbent)
At-large (vote for no more than one): Lori Meacham Ginapp (incumbent)
Northwood-Kensett
At-large (vote for no more than three): John Anderson (incumbent); Larry S. Hovey (incumbent); Cindy Pangburn (incumbent); Blake Severson
Forest City
District One (vote for no more than one): Keila Buffington; Beth Clouse
District Four (vote for no more than one): Kim Severson
District Five (vote for no more than one): Gary Ludwig
Lake Mills
District One (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one): Jolene Piper
District Two (vote for no more than one): Ryan Joynt
District Three (vote for no more than one): Teresa Fritz
District Four (vote for no more than one): Kathy Christianson
St. Ansgar
District One (vote for no more than one): Will Morrow
District Two (vote for no more than one): Steven Groth
District Seven (vote for no more than one): Kyle Tabbert
North Iowa Area Community College
District Six (vote for no more than one): Jean Torgeson (incumbent)
