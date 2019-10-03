{{featured_button_text}}
Voters 1

JoAnn Bartusek, front, and Duane Meyer, along with other Mason City residents, cast their votes at the First Presbyterian Church polling place in 2018.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will go to the polls to decide mayors, city council members, park boards, school boards and public measures. 

In various parts of Worth County, each of the those issues and positions will be decided on. 

Now that the ballot is set, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.

Election information is available on the Worth County Auditor's website through the elections tab at the bottom of the page.

City elections

Fertile

Mayor: Nick Bailey; Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than two): Deena Biretz; Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent); Ronald Rachut (incumbent)

Grafton

Mayor: John Bork (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than five): Jane Dalluge (incumbent); Randy Hulshizer (incumbent); Tom Kruger (incumbent)

Hanlontown

Mayor: Andrew Althof; Linda K. McMullin; Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than five): Crystal Brower (incumbent); Janet Fellin (incumbent); Samuel J. Fellin; Linda H. Fulton (incumbent); Scott E. Hakes (incumbent); Julie Lossee; Shannon Warren

Joice

Mayor: Mark Thoma (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than three): Ron Miller (incumbent); Deb Potter (incumbent)

Kensett

Mayor: n/a

City council (vote for no more than three): LaRue Douglas; David Heiken (incumbent); Herb Thompson; Kris Woltzen (incumbent)

Manly

Mayor: Regan Banks (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than two): Richard Dean Baird; Scott Heagel (incumbent)

City council to fill vacancy (vote for no more than two): Pete Andrea (incumbent); Mary Northway Durner (incumbent)

Northwood

Mayor: n/a

City council (vote for no more than three): Gary A. Nerlien; Daniel L. Reeder (incumbent); David Tenold (incumbent)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

School elections

Central Springs

District One, North B (vote for no more than one): Amber Nuehring (incumbent)

District Two, South A (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one): Jason Blickenderfer

District Two, South B (vote for no more than one): Martin Coleman; David Luett (incumbent)

At-large (vote for no more than one): Lori Meacham Ginapp (incumbent)

Northwood-Kensett

At-large (vote for no more than three): John Anderson (incumbent); Larry S. Hovey (incumbent); Cindy Pangburn (incumbent); Blake Severson

Forest City

District One (vote for no more than one): Keila Buffington; Beth Clouse

District Four (vote for no more than one): Kim Severson

District Five (vote for no more than one): Gary Ludwig

Lake Mills

District One (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one): Jolene Piper

District Two (vote for no more than one): Ryan Joynt

District Three (vote for no more than one): Teresa Fritz

District Four (vote for no more than one): Kathy Christianson 

St. Ansgar

District One (vote for no more than one): Will Morrow

District Two (vote for no more than one): Steven Groth

District Seven (vote for no more than one): Kyle Tabbert

North Iowa Area Community College

District Six (vote for no more than one): Jean Torgeson (incumbent)

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments