On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will go to the polls to decide mayors, city council members, park boards, school boards and public measures.
In various parts of Mitchell County, each of the those issues and positions will be decided on.
Now that the ballot is set, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.
Election information is available through the Mitchell County Auditor's webpage on the Iowa Secretary of State site.
City elections
Carpenter
- Mayor (vote for one): write-in
- Council (vote for five): write-ins
- Mayor (vote for one): Mark Kramer
- Council (vote for five): Ricky Derry; Jess Eastman; Daniel Shane; Jared Stevenson; write-in
- Council (vote for two): Randy Kamp; Phil Pattschull
- Mayor (vote for one): write-in
- Council (vote for three): write-ins
- Mayor (vote for one): Steve Copper
- Council at-large (vote for one): Chrystal Berche; Darla Olson
- Council First Ward (vote for one): Judy Voaklander
- Council Third Ward (vote for one): Brian R. Adams
- Park Board Commissioner (vote for one): Don Fox
- Mayor (vote for one): write-in
- Council (vote for two): Jordan K. Oulman; write-in
- Mayor (vote for one): Keith N. Horgen; Norman E. Johnson; write-in
- Council (vote for three): Sam Heimer; Myrna Jorgensen; Chris Maiers
- Council (vote for three): Mike Hobkirk; write-ins
School Elections
- Board Director-at-large (vote for one): Lori Meacham Ginapp
- Board Director District One, North B (vote for one): Amber Nuehring
- Board Director District Two, South A (to fill vote) (vote for one): Jason Blickenderfer
- Board Director District Two, South B (vote for one): Martin Coleman; David Luett
- Board Member-at-large (vote for three): Todd Frein; Brenda Johanns; Laura Potter
- Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
- Board Member District One (vote for one): Kyle Guertin
- Board Member District Three (vote for one): Ben Winters
RRMR Community School District
- Board member (vote for three): Angie Johnson; Janette Lien; Heidi Marzen
- Board Member District One (vote for one): Will Morrow
- Board Member District Two (vote for one): Steven Groth
- Board Member District Seven (vote for one): Kyle Tabbert
- District Six Director (vote for one): Jean Torgeson
