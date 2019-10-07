{{featured_button_text}}
Evan Dahlin places his vote at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse Tuesday in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will head to the polls and fill out their ballots. 

In Hancock County, voters are set to decide on mayors, council seats and school board members. 

Now that the ballot is locked in, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.

Further election information is available on the Hancock County Auditor's page. 

City elections

Britt

Mayor: Ryan Arndorfer

Council (vote for three): Thomas Anderson; Curt Gast; Jay Ryerson; Stacy Swenson; Karrie S. Wallen

Corwith

Mayor: Matt Hobscheidt

Council (vote for three): Sharon Hankins; Cathy D. Lloyd; Scott A. Peterson; Bonita Schissel

Council (to fill vacancy): none listed

Crystal Lake

Mayor: Steven Hanna; Les Leibrand

Council (vote for three): Laura Blocker; Duane Harms; Russell K. Helm; Loretta K. Oudekerk

Garner

Council (vote for two): Jennifer Breister; Glen Juhl; Marline K. Lewerke

Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one): Don Bell; David J. Greiman

Goodell

Mayor: Ryan Halfpop

Council (vote for two): Michael K. Holst; Alan Pralle

Kanawha

Mayor: Gloria Sobek

Council (vote for two): Raylin Bassett; Mathieu Lemay

Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one): Jeremy Purvis

Klemme

Mayor: Ken Blank

Council (vote for two): David Abele; Doug Taft; Daniel Wolf

Woden

Mayor: Kathy A. Brown

Council (vote for two): none listed

School elections

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District

School board director-at-large (vote for two): Pamela J. Roberts; Gene Toppin; Kim Upmeyer

West Hancock Community School District

School board director-at-large (vote for one): Maureen Abels

School board director District Two (vote for one): Leah Deutsch

School board director District Four (vote for one): Andrew Eekhoff

School board director District Five (vote for one): Ryan Johnson

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. 

