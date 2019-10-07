On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will head to the polls and fill out their ballots.
In Hancock County, voters are set to decide on mayors, council seats and school board members.
Now that the ballot is locked in, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.
Further election information is available on the Hancock County Auditor's page.
City elections
Mayor: Ryan Arndorfer
Council (vote for three): Thomas Anderson; Curt Gast; Jay Ryerson; Stacy Swenson; Karrie S. Wallen
Mayor: Matt Hobscheidt
Council (vote for three): Sharon Hankins; Cathy D. Lloyd; Scott A. Peterson; Bonita Schissel
Council (to fill vacancy): none listed
Mayor: Steven Hanna; Les Leibrand
Council (vote for three): Laura Blocker; Duane Harms; Russell K. Helm; Loretta K. Oudekerk
Council (vote for two): Jennifer Breister; Glen Juhl; Marline K. Lewerke
Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one): Don Bell; David J. Greiman
Mayor: Ryan Halfpop
Council (vote for two): Michael K. Holst; Alan Pralle
Mayor: Gloria Sobek
Council (vote for two): Raylin Bassett; Mathieu Lemay
Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one): Jeremy Purvis
Mayor: Ken Blank
Council (vote for two): David Abele; Doug Taft; Daniel Wolf
Mayor: Kathy A. Brown
Council (vote for two): none listed
School elections
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District
School board director-at-large (vote for two): Pamela J. Roberts; Gene Toppin; Kim Upmeyer
West Hancock Community School District
School board director-at-large (vote for one): Maureen Abels
School board director District Two (vote for one): Leah Deutsch
School board director District Four (vote for one): Andrew Eekhoff
School board director District Five (vote for one): Ryan Johnson
