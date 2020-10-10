Anti-Trump sign in Mason City part of a trend

Signs. Signs. Everywhere a sign. Small signs. Large signs. Printed signs. Painted signs. Clean signs. Dirty signs.
With an election less than a month away now, political signs of all kinds have become ever present in North Iowa. Drive through any residential area or stop at any street corner and there's a reasonable chance of spotting a sign for a candidate running at one of several levels of government. That's nothing new. But this go around, some of the messaging on the signs is a bit different.
On Oct. 5, there was a lengthy discussion on Facebook about a sign on the North End of Mason City that hurled a four-letter dismissal at the sitting president. Commenters called it "sick," "disgusting" and "shameful." Others worried about children seeing the sign and called on residents to contact city officials and urge them to do something about it. That effort's been mixed.
Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds said that one person had contacted him about the sign and asked that the city step in. "I've had more people message me to ask what the sign even is than people complaining about it," Symonds said.
At-Large Councilmember Tom Thoma said that even though he was tagged in one of the comments he had received exactly zero calls or letters from people wanting to see the sign go the way of the dodo.
Not that either person, nor anyone from the city, could reasonably do something about it if they wanted to.
"The law firm that the city uses tells us that it's pretty well established that this sign is protected by the First Amendment," Symonds said.
While chapter 728 of the Iowa Code has all kinds of examples of things that would be obscene and grounds for punishment there are repeated carve-outs for items that have serious "literary, scientific, political or artistic value."
"While I'm not really a fan of it, I respect the right for that citizen to have it," Symonds made clear.
And again, this isn't a case of one lone citizen with a sign that someone might cringe at.
Over the summer, when Charles City baseball player Jeremiah Chapman had to deal with racist chants from opposing fans, there was a game where a truck was sitting in the parking lot with an American flag and a political flag that said "Trump 2020" and then "No More B.S.," but with "B.S." spelled out. In Mason City, there's one prominently displayed near Mercy One North Iowa.
Those aren't some curio.
Websites with names such as U.S. Patriot Flags sell these signs and purport to be selling more than a dozen a day. There are two packs on Amazon. With a drive through just one neighborhood in a North Iowa town such as Humboldt, it's possible to see several examples of the flag flying free.
In 2019, homeowners in the village of Pleasantville, New York agitated neighbors by flying the same flag on their front porch which just so happened to be across from an elementary school. An article from Newsweek about the incident noted that "Parents have demanded the flag be taken down so their young children are not subjected to the profanity" before pointing out that "the homeowners have protected free speech rights to fly the Trump flag."
Back in January, WITR, a public radio station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, attempted to answer the question "Is it legal to display a public sign containing profanity?" in an online article all about the same flag. Their short answer: Yes.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
