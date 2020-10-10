Anti-Trump sign in Mason City part of a trend

Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds said that one person had contacted him about the sign and asked that the city step in. "I've had more people message me to ask what the sign even is than people complaining about it," Symonds said.

At-Large Councilmember Tom Thoma said that even though he was tagged in one of the comments he had received exactly zero calls or letters from people wanting to see the sign go the way of the dodo.

Not that either person, nor anyone from the city, could reasonably do something about it if they wanted to.

"The law firm that the city uses tells us that it's pretty well established that this sign is protected by the First Amendment," Symonds said.

While chapter 728 of the Iowa Code has all kinds of examples of things that would be obscene and grounds for punishment there are repeated carve-outs for items that have serious "literary, scientific, political or artistic value."

"While I'm not really a fan of it, I respect the right for that citizen to have it," Symonds made clear.

And again, this isn't a case of one lone citizen with a sign that someone might cringe at.