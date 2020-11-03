AnnMarie Legler wins in Cerro Gordo County Recorder's race

With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, as of 10:20 p.m., AnnMarie Legler has defeated Larry Wentz III in the Cerro Gordo County Recorder's race by more than 2,900 votes.
The two candidates for the recorder position, Legler, the Democratic nominee, and Wentz III, the Republican nominee, are in one of the only contested countywide elections for Cerro Gordo.
Legler has worked for the county for the past 13 years, spending the past eight years in the recorder's office which motivated her to run.
"My motto is that experience matters. I can come in, move in and make a smooth transition out of this," she said.
Wentz III, who serves on the Rockwell City Council and has data experience with H&R Block and Mercy One, ran in part because of his past work as well as his desire to speak for the public when he can.
"People want to have a voice but they don’t know how to utilize that voice. I want to make sure that the people that come to me hear that I have given them that voice," he said.
In the primaries, four candidates (three Republicans and Legler as the lone Democrat) ran to replace longtime Cerro Gordo County Recorder Colleen Pearce who retired from her position of 30 years on June 30.
As for other races at the county level, Supervisors Tim Latham and Chris Watts have over 5,500 votes, as of 10:20 p.m., in non-competitive fields. Sheriff Kevin Pals is above 20,000 votes with no competition. County Auditor Adam Wedmore is above 17,000 in a non-competitive field.
