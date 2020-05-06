Absentee ballots for June primaries now available in Cerro Gordo County

With Iowa primaries now less than a month away, residents of Cerro Gordo County can start getting their absentee ballots for the June 2 elections.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote absentee rather than in-person on that Tuesday. And partly to facilitate that request (and to maintain safety), counties across the state have significantly reduced the number of polling places that will be available on June 2.
According to an email from Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, an eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter.
When making the request, residents need to provide their name, date of birth, political party affiliation, driver’s license number/non-operator ID/voter ID PIN number, signature and the name of the election or date of the election.
As Wedmore noted in the email:
Requests for absentee ballots should be addressed to: Cerro Gordo County Auditor, 220 N. Washington Ave., Mason City IA 50401.
Residents are able to go to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and the county auditor’s office will also be open on Saturday, May 30.
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
Everyday heroes: RoxAnne Johnson
NAME: RoxAnne Johnson
POSITION: MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “I love working with you. Always so helpful. Thank you." — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Laurel Yost
Name: Laurel Yost
Position: Nurse (retired)
Home: Lake Mills
Quote: "She has made nearly 1,000 home sewn cloth masks to be donated all over this Upper Midwest area. Mainly, she has provided them for area Care Centers, but many have gone out elsewhere too for people working in potential dangerous positions, such as ambulance personnel, police, hospital nurses, doctors, etc. She has a physical disability is but one great seamstress. She felt this was one way she could help. She had friends and relatives in the background cutting and donating fabric, ties, thread, etc. Frankly, when I spoke with her earlier this week, she was hoping her old sewing machine will hold together a while longer until the need for masks has slowed. Makes me very proud to be her brother for all she has done." — Greg Flugum
Everyday heroes: Ashley Kingery
NAME: Ashley Kingery
POSITION: Clinic Lead, Behavioral Health, BSN RN
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "That’s our girl!" — Denise Annette
Everyday heroes: Matt Low
NAME: Matt Low
OCCUPATION: Dentist
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I wanted to nominate dentist Dr. Matt Low - he is a dentist working 5 days a week at the community health center in Mason City. He is seeing both existing and new patients for emergency dental care - he has been positive and comes in everyday with a smile on his face!"
Everyday heroes: Jessica Younke
NAME: Jessica Younke
POSITION: ARNP-C, Mason City Clinic
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "She’s a hero to us everyday, especially now, and has always been a hero in the medical field. She’s a nurse practitioner on the front lines of COVID-19, and spent all her years prior to being a nurse practitioner as an ICU nurse saving lives everyday! She’s a hero to us as a mom of 5, and a wife, and rock star medical provider to all of her patients she cares for! She’s been with Mercy serving our population for 12 years!" — Younke's family
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527.
