Absentee ballots for June primaries now available in Cerro Gordo County
Clear Lake Voting Day - March 3

Clear Lake voters check in at the Zion Lutheran Church polling location on March 3. There will be fewer places to vote on June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Iowa primaries now less than a month away, residents of Cerro Gordo County can start getting their absentee ballots for the June 2 elections.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote absentee rather than in-person on that Tuesday. And partly to facilitate that request (and to maintain safety), counties across the state have significantly reduced the number of polling places that will be available on June 2. 

According to an email from Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, an eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter.

When making the request, residents need to provide their name, date of birth, political party affiliation, driver’s license number/non-operator ID/voter ID PIN number, signature and the name of the election or date of the election.

As Wedmore noted in the email:

Requests for absentee ballots should be addressed to: Cerro Gordo County Auditor, 220 N. Washington Ave., Mason City IA 50401. 

Residents are able to go to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and the county auditor’s office will also be open on Saturday, May 30.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

