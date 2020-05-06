Absentee ballots for June primaries now available in Cerro Gordo County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Iowa primaries now less than a month away, residents of Cerro Gordo County can start getting their absentee ballots for the June 2 elections.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to vote absentee rather than in-person on that Tuesday. And partly to facilitate that request (and to maintain safety), counties across the state have significantly reduced the number of polling places that will be available on June 2.

According to an email from Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, an eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter.