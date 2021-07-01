Edin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CORRECTION: This story has been changed to reflect the correct year Shopko opened in Mason City.
- Updated
A Clear Lake High School student has earned the title of the 2021 National American Miss Iowa at the state pageant held in early June.
- Updated
A partial building collapse occurred at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in Mason City.
- Updated
Tom Haugen and his son, J.T. purchased Pine Creek Golf Club in Mason City on April and have been hard at it, making improvements to the course and clubhouse.
- Updated
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Jenny Turner, the owner of the dog.
- Updated
Tim Swyter has made a hole-in-one on all four of Highland Park Golf Course's par 3s. The odds of achieving that? 10 million to 1.
- Updated
Refusal by the City of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.
- Updated
The incidents that happen at Kuennen’s Quarry increase during June, July, and August every year, according to the sheriff.
- Updated
Randy G. Miller
- Updated
Mason City's baseball team didn't feel anything different prior to a May 31st game against Des Moines North. What it didn't know was that it was about to erupt offensively.