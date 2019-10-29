Cooking with a Dutch oven doesn't have to be complicated. 

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to prepare for their next adventure, how to put together the perfect meal from beginning to end and tips and tricks on cleaning and caring for cast iron.

All of the equipment and ingredients will be provided. No experience necessary.

The cost of the program is $5 for Environmental Education Foundation members and $10 for non-members.

Registration covers ingredients and supplies for 5 dishes, as well as recipe booklet.

Class space is limited to 25. A portion of the class will take place outside, so dress for the weather.

To register, call 641-732-5024.

