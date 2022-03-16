Drum Tao at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City on March 20

Drum Tao 2022 is the latest production from an internationally acclaimed group of percussion artists. Tao’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide. Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of Drum Tao 2022 create an energetic and unforgettable production. Tickets start at $20. Performance begins at 7 p.m.