 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drum Tao at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium in Mason City on March 20

  • Updated
  • 0
NIACC Drum Tao

Drum Tao 2022 is the latest production from an internationally acclaimed group of percussion artists. Tao’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide.   Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of Drum Tao 2022 create an energetic and unforgettable production.  Tickets start at $20.  Performance begins at 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News