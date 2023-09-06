DES MOINES — A continued lack of precipitation throughout Iowa meant farmers had 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Overall dryness in Iowa has expanded amid unrelenting heat and a lack of rainfall and is now worse than it's been since March 2013, according to a report last week by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"With persistent hot and dry conditions, Iowa is at 166 consecutive weeks of at least moderate drought," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "Now that Labor Day is behind us, we can expect to see farmers ramping up their pre-harvest preparations as crop conditions are variable and rain chances remain low."

Field activities included chopping corn silage as well as cutting and baling hay. Continued drought conditions have stressed corn and soybeans and dried them out to the point that some farmers were getting equipment ready for harvest.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 33% very short, 42% short, 25% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 31% very short, 44% short, 24% adequate and 1% surplus. Corn in the dent stage or beyond was 78% this week, five days ahead of both last year and the five-year average. Seventeen percent of the state's corn crop has reached maturity, five days ahead of last year and three days ahead of normal. Corn condition declined 5 percentage points to 49% good to excellent. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 40%, six days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average. Soybeans dropping leaves was 8% this week, one week ahead of last year and two days ahead of normal. Soybean condition fell four percentage points to 49% good to excellent.

The state's third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 95% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 19 days ahead of the average. Pasture condition rated 16% good to excellent, the lowest rating since Sept. 6, 2020. Hotter-than-normal temperatures continued to stress livestock across the state, however the reports of death loss were down this week.

Weather summary

Iowa experienced its driest reporting period of the season with only a few stations observing measurable amounts. Extreme Drought (D3) now covers 18% of Iowa, the largest extent since spring 2013. Temperatures moderated from the previous week but were still generally unseasonably warm; the statewide average temperature was 71.1 degrees, 2.0 degrees above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at nearly all of Iowa's stations to 0.05 inch at Fort Madison. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.00 inch while the normal is 0.88 inch. Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week's high temperature of 102 degrees on the 2nd, 22 degrees above normal. Elkader (Clayton County) reported the week's low temperature of 40 degrees on the 31st, 14 degrees below normal.