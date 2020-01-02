Drive-up Hours Change at CLB&T
0 comments

Drive-up Hours Change at CLB&T

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Valued CLB&T Customer,

Starting Jan. 2, 2020, our drive-up hours at all 4 of our locations/drive-ups will be:

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon

For a complete list of our hours & locations, please visit https://www.clearlakebank.bank/connect/locations-and-hours.

Please contact us if you have any questions. Thanks and Happy New Year from Clear Lake Bank & Trust!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News