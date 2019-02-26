FOREST CITY | The Forest City Public Library will host a Dr. Seuss birthday party from 11 a.m. - 12 noon, on Saturday, March 2.
This free event is open for all children ages five to right. To ensure enough party supplies for everyone, call the library to register at 641-585-4542.
