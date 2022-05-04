Double Down Showdown Stock Cars at North Iowa Events Center on May 8

Head to the Mason City Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 8th at 6pm to see the Double Down Showdown Stock Cars. Spectators are sure to enjoy the following cars in action – USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks, & USRA Tuners.

Stock Car $50 entry covers both features and $500 to win both features for Stock Cars. Pits open at 3 p.m., and Grandstand opens at 4 p.m. Hot laps begin at 5 p.m., with races to follow.

General admission costs $15, and Pit Passes cost $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.