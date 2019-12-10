The Bridges Mentoring Program is entering its 21st year of providing mentoring services to youth in Mitchell County. Our mission is to strengthen the self-esteem and social skills of children and youth by providing positive mentoring relationships at no cost to the families.
We serve children in the Riceville, St. Ansgar and Osage school districts. Through mentoring, youth have increased self-confidence, improved relationships in their school and community, be exposed to new experiences while giving parents an increased positive support system.
Mentors can play a strong role in shaping who our children become, how they connect to their world and their educational and personal success. A once a week interaction can become a lifelong friendship.
For the last 12 years the Bridges Mentoring Program has been supported by our caring community, through support of our fundraisers and through donations to United Way. Being able to request funds from the United Way to help offset our tight budget is simply amazing and vital to the sustainability of our program.
It definitely takes a village to keep our programs alive and United Way is an essential member of that village. Please consider making a donation, personally or through workplace giving to United Way so they can continue to support our essential organization. Also, consider mentoring. You don’t need special skills to serve as a role model and make a lasting impression, just a positive outlook and a willingness to interact. A good place to start is with Bridges Mentoring Program. The impact you have can make a world of difference in the life of a child.
Lacey Waller, Bridges Mentoring Program coordinator
