Don Fisher at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Oct. 28

Tap'd Lounge

Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge, located at 313 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

 Lisa Grouette

Start off the spooky weekend with a great musician. Don Fisher will be at TAP'd on Friday night, putting a spin on some of the music greats Fisher takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

