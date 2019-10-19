Don Bosco 69, North Iowa 0

The North Iowa football team was on the receiving end of a beat-down on Friday, as they lost to Don Bosco, 69-0.

Senior Hunter Meinders threw for just 87 yards, and finished with an incredible -52 yards rushing, as the offensive line had no answer for the Don Bosco defense. 

With the loss, the Bison fell to 1-7 on the season. They will finish up 2019 with a home game on Friday, against Janesville. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments