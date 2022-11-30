Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores preparing to open soon in Forest City

Shoppers to Forest City will soon have two new dollar stores to visit, both in the Korth-family building located at 305 Highway 69 North.

The building formerly housed Bill’s Red Owl and Bill’s Family Foods as well as Bomgaars. Forest City resident and store manager Tamee Will confirmed that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will fill the space following extension restoration work to prepare the retail space for the latest store there. She noted being optimistic that the tentative Dec. 12 opening date for both stores will hold.

“We’re on schedule, have had no delays so far, and are scheduled to open on Dec. 12, which could change depending on supplies and construction,” Will said. “I don’t want to promise, absolutely, when we’re going to open.”

That’s in part because, as of the week following Thanksgiving, the inside of the store was still mostly empty. Construction was also still proceeding, which Will said she hoped would be mostly finished by the end of the week. Will noted that when she and other workers walked into the new space, there were no shelves yet and only gondolas to hold shelves.

“Everything was still empty,” she said. “We’re putting up shelves, putting up tags and labels, and we’ll start getting freight on Wednesday (Nov. 30). Construction workers are working around us and we’re working around them.”

As for the work, Will said that cracks and holes in the parking lot were repaired in recent months as well as new HVAC units installed. In addition, all electrical and plumbing was replaced and all the walls were rebuilt.

“They pretty much stripped it bare to the bones and started over,” said Will of the total interior space that measures approximately 18,000 square feet. The sales floor will house all but 2,000 square feet of that space.

“We have sufficient backroom space,” said Will. “Right now, we have 32 employees, which includes both part-time and full-time workers.”

Forest City council members, at their last meeting, discussed the importance of the hiring and retaining workers amidst challenges to doing so in the region, state, and country. Concerns have also been raised by some community members about recent Forest City Dollar General closings and blocked-off shopping aisles .

“We will not block aisles,” Will said. “I’m sure it’s frustrating and difficult to count on your store if it’s closed and things are blocking people from shopping in the aisles at times."

As a former Dollar General Store manager of three years, including from March 2021 to May 2022 at the Forest City Dollar General, after stints at Dollar General Stores in Oregon and Mason City, the Oregon native suggested the issue there could simply be too much merchandise arriving at once rather than assuming a shortage of employees or backroom space.

A three-year resident of Forest City, Will’s husband, Gary Will, has taught criminal justice at Waldorf College during their time here. Previously, she started her retail management career of 30 years by working at Kroger and Wal-Mart on the U.S. west coast.

“I told them I was the perfect candidate and I’m already here,” Will said. “I think it really was my big box experience. Somebody could come in and do the job. It’s really more about the background.”

Will said she hopes members of the local community will support and welcome what will now be three major dollar stores in town.

“Our store gives people an option without having to go to Mason City for things,” she said. “Let’s keep our money local in the community by spending it here. We have an outstanding group of people to staff this. I think it’s going to be great fun. I’m very impressed with the quality of people we’ll have working here.”

Concept dollar stores

Forest City is the first “rural or non-urban” area to get the two dollar stores under one roof, according to Will.

“Family Dollar is on the right-hand side,” she said. “Dollar Tree is on the left-hand side. It is two full stores. It’s a new concept they’re rolling out and there are less than 20 across the U.S. This is the first rural one. Most of them are in urban areas.”

Will noted that one of those concept dual-dollar stores opened in Omaha-Council Bluffs before another one opened in Indianapolis in September in the Midwest region of the country.

The new Forest City business venture’s split space will be about even between the two stores, according to Will.

“When you look through the windows, you’ll see that one side is green (Dollar Tree) and one side is red (Family Dollar). At Dollar Tree, everything costs $1.25 or less. At Family Dollar, it ranges from about $0.50 to $30 or $40. Family Dollar has more household goods such as curtains, comforters, and more as well as food, makeup, laundry soap, and all those kind of things. It is one-stop shopping. You could do all of your shopping here.”

The hours of the Forest City Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are expected to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Forest City council members also recently approved an ordinance to improve vehicle safety in anticipation of the new business. It required a stop sign on NSB Way heading north near the new retail space located directly south of Hy-Vee. City Administrator Daisy Huffman said that Aaron Korth requested the change for safety reasons.

That ordinance requires vehicles traveling north on NSB Way to stop at the intersection to the private driveway at the new store location.