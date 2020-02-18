Disorderly conduct legislation advances
Disorderly conduct legislation advances

Prosecutors would have to prove a person charged with disorderly conduct intended to cause “unreasonable distress” by making “loud and raucous noise” in the vicinity of any residence or public building under HSB 661, which the House Judiciary Committee approved unanimously.

The current state law on disorderly conduct was found by a federal court to be too vague, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, explained. The current code doesn’t require proof that the noise was intended to cause distress.

The bill now is eligible for floor debate.

