For the mobility-impaired, entering the water in a kayak can be a difficult task. A new dock on Clear Lake at McIntosh Woods State Park will make it much easier.

The dock is located just west of the park and can be accessed on East Lake Street near Ventura.

According to Park Manager Tammy Domonoske, the dock has a kayak launch system made specifically for mobility-impaired individuals. It includes a bench with sliding seats, and rollers and railings to aid kayakers in entering the lake.

“Kayaking is a popular activity on Clear Lake, and this dock will help everyone enjoy the activity with less effort required to enter the water,” Domonoske said in a statement.

A second new dock has been installed at the Lynn Lorenzen Access on Clear Lake just east of Ventura. According to Domonoske, the main purpose of this dock is to provide fishing access and a spot to enjoy the lake.

Domonske said funding for the docks was provided by marine fuel tax dollars.

Both docks are now open to the public. For more information, call McIntosh Woods State Park at (641) 829-3847.