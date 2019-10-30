Dia de los Muertos - Milagro

Clear Lake Arts Center will present "Dia de los Muertos - Honoring Family Through Remembrance, Art and Celebration," an exhibition of Mexican Folk Art beginning Saturday, Nov. 2.

A Day of the Dead celebration fundraiser will take place 6-9 p.m., and will include food and music. Tickets are $50, and will benefit the Center's programming for 2020.

Family Fun Day will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The event is free to attend, and will include food sampling and art activities.

For more information, visit the Arts Center Facebook page or go to www.clartscenter.com.

Clear Lake Arts Center is located at 17 S. Fourth St., Clear Lake.

