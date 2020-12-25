Despite record, young Mason City girls team has plenty of optimism

In Mason City, the future is bright.
Sure, the Mohawks girls basketball team has an 0-8 record. But if you look beyond the standings, it's easy to find reasons for optimism.
In their final two games before winter break, the Mohawks put up a fight against a pair of ranked teams, as they fell to Class 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls, 71-69, and lost to Class 4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock 49-45, in a game the Mohawks began in a 12-0 hole.
While an 0-8 record has been a new experience for head coach Curt Klaahsen, who led the team to the state semifinals just two years ago, he sees plenty of reasons for the team to be excited, thanks to its freshman-led offensive attack. This season, three of the team’s five starters are freshmen.
The Mohawks are led on offense by freshman Reggi Spotts, who has a team-high 144 points this year and is tied for eighth in the state with 23 3-pointers. Spotts has been a bright spot for the Mohawks, who lost seven seniors to graduation.
“She understands the game well," Klaahsen said. "She is competitive and works really hard at it. She has a great attitude. She is always ready to play and a great teammate, too. For a freshman, she really communicates well and her teammates love her. It's a credit to her how she has come in and handled that.”
Before the season, Klaahsen named Spotts as a player that Mohawks fans will have a lot of fun watching over the next four years.
On Tuesday night against Waverly-Shell Rock, Spotts put up 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, with four 3-pointers. For her, the opportunity to come in and play a major role her freshman year has been a blast.
“I knew I was going to have to step up and be one of the leaders on the team,” Spotts said. “I knew I was ready for it, I was working hard all summer and all my coaches and peers got me ready for this and pushed me hard.”
Obviously, the season has not had the result that the team was hoping for early on, but with the brutal schedule they have played so far, their struggles weren’t necessarily a surprise.
Aside from the seven departed seniors, the team has been decimated on the injury front. Tiegan Barkema has missed the whole season after sustaining an injury during volleyball season, and senior Emma Hollander has missed a chunk of time as well due to illness.
But that has left room for players like Spotts and fellow freshmen Grace Berding and Kelsey McDonough to step into starting roles. After a bumpy first couple of weeks, the young lineup seems to be settling in.
“I think we knew that there were going to be a lot of challenges, and we had a tough schedule to start with,” Klaahsen said. “We’re at the point where they aren’t freshmen anymore, and with our youth and inexperience, there are no excuses anymore. We’ve had enough time to work together and create our own team.”
In addition to Spotts, Berding has contributed team-high 13 steals on the year and 33 rebounds, while McDonough has 29 rebounds and eight assists. As far as veteran leadership, the Mohawks have relied on junior Jada Williams to set the tone.
“She is really positive and sticks up for her teammates,” Spotts said. “She has some really good words to say before and after the games. “
As the team’s most experienced starting player, Williams has stepped into a vocal leadership role, something she never had to do in the past with a program that was full of upperclassmen. After the two most recent Mohawks games, Williams is eager to get the season started again after winter break.
Williams put up a triple-double in Mason City’s game last Friday against Ames (13 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds,)the first triple-double that Klaahsen could remember in his 14 years leading the program. The very next day, Williams had a double-double against Cedar Falls (24 points, 12 rebounds.)
“I’m very excited, especially right now,” Williams said. “We’re doing pretty good. We’ve learned a lot, and have been pretty close with a lot of teams. You can tell that their confidence is growing and after this break, I think we should start winning games.”
The atmosphere of the team going into winter break is upbeat and excited, but Klaahsen said that he is making sure that they are careful in that regard. While it might be easy to brush off the losses and attribute them to youth, the team needs to make sure that it isn’t sacrificing the present in favor of the future.
The future matters, of course. But for the seniors on the roster, this season is the most important one.
“It’s kind of a trade off there,” Klaahsen said. “You want to stay positive, but also want kids to understand that we’re not just playing for the future, we’re playing for now. The potential that we have to get a lot better by the end of the season and make a great tournament run are still no question in my mind.”
Mason City will return to action on Jan. 5 at Marshalltown.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.