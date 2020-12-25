Despite record, young Mason City girls team has plenty of optimism

Before the season, Klaahsen named Spotts as a player that Mohawks fans will have a lot of fun watching over the next four years.

On Tuesday night against Waverly-Shell Rock, Spotts put up 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, with four 3-pointers. For her, the opportunity to come in and play a major role her freshman year has been a blast.

“I knew I was going to have to step up and be one of the leaders on the team,” Spotts said. “I knew I was ready for it, I was working hard all summer and all my coaches and peers got me ready for this and pushed me hard.”

Obviously, the season has not had the result that the team was hoping for early on, but with the brutal schedule they have played so far, their struggles weren’t necessarily a surprise.

Aside from the seven departed seniors, the team has been decimated on the injury front. Tiegan Barkema has missed the whole season after sustaining an injury during volleyball season, and senior Emma Hollander has missed a chunk of time as well due to illness.

But that has left room for players like Spotts and fellow freshmen Grace Berding and Kelsey McDonough to step into starting roles. After a bumpy first couple of weeks, the young lineup seems to be settling in.