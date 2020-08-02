Demaray, 50 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ronald & Ellen Demaray, Horton, KS will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2020. The couple was united in marriage at the Rudd United Methodist Church in Rudd, Iowa in 1970.

Ron and Ellen have two sons, Jason (Lynn) Demaray, New Hampton, Iowa and Jess Demaray, Rockford, Iowa. Retired now, they love traveling and being with their grandchildren; McKenna, Cashton and Oakley. Ron and Ellen winter in North Ft. Myers, FL.

Messages of congratulations will reach them at 1709 Yates Avenue, Horton, KS 66439.

