 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only alert featured top story

Delivery of Friday's Globe will be delayed for print customers

  • 0

Due to a mechanical issue at our printing facility, customers who subscribe to the Globe Gazette print edition may not receive their Friday delivery until Saturday.

Our E-editions will be available as normal, and our website will continue to have the most updated stories, along with breaking news.

While mechanical failures are out of anyone's control, the Globe management team does apologize for the delivery delay and any inconvenience it may cause.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News