Degen, 60 years
0 comments

Degen, 60 years

  • 0
Degen Anniv 5-24.jpg

Lawerence and Catherine (Scholl) Degen, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married June 11, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 319, Rockwell, IA 50469. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

The couple’s children include: John (Jodi) Degen, Rockwell; Deb (Eric) Powers, St. Ansgar; Mike (Lisa) Degen, Mason City; Robert (Julie) Degen, Rochester, MN; and Andy (Jackie) Degen, Belton, TX. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News