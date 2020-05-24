Degen, 60 years

Lawerence and Catherine (Scholl) Degen, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married June 11, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 319, Rockwell, IA 50469. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
The couple’s children include: John (Jodi) Degen, Rockwell; Deb (Eric) Powers, St. Ansgar; Mike (Lisa) Degen, Mason City; Robert (Julie) Degen, Rochester, MN; and Andy (Jackie) Degen, Belton, TX. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!