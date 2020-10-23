Defensive Player to Watch

Jahmen Zimmerman, Mason City

As the team leader with 8.5 tackles for loss this season for the Mohawks, Zimmerman is going to be a crucial piece of the puzzle if the team is to have any chance of beating Webster City.

The Lynx run an extremely run-heavy offense, with 2,492 yards on the ground this season, compared to just 290 yards passing. Senior Trey Mathis leads the team with 147 carries, 1,143 yards, and 14 touchdowns. In the Sept. 25 game between Mason City and Webster City, Mathis took the ball 21 time, and ran for 164 yards.

To beat the Lynx, the Mohawks will need to find a way to stop Mathis at the line, which puts Zimmerman is a crucial spot. If he can break through the line and keep Mathis from breaking big yards, the Mohawks might have a chance. It will be a tall task, but if Mason City wants to pull off the upset, stopping Mathis will be step No. 1.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

