Kole Menne, Rockford

Menne leads the Warriors with 94.5 tackles this season, with 22 tackles for loss. He also had six solo stats on the year, with one interception. He is a big part of Rockford's hope to stop Turkey Valley running backs Eli Reicks, and Dylan Elsbend. 

If Menne can help halt the Trojans' run game, Rockford has a shot to win. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments