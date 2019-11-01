Kole Menne, Rockford
Menne leads the Warriors with 94.5 tackles this season, with 22 tackles for loss. He also had six solo stats on the year, with one interception. He is a big part of Rockford's hope to stop Turkey Valley running backs Eli Reicks, and Dylan Elsbend.
If Menne can help halt the Trojans' run game, Rockford has a shot to win.
