Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett

The senior safety leads the state with 11 interceptions on the season, three away from tying the single-season record, set by Lamoni's Austin Tull in 2014. 

Schrage is only 5-foot-six, but seems to always have his hand on any passes in his area. 

"He has a great work ethic," head coach Dave Capitani said.  He has a real good motor, he can go go . He doesn’t seem to ever get tired, that type of thing. He just gets better as the game goes on."

