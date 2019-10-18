Caden Schrage, Northwood-Kensett
The senior safety leads the state with 11 interceptions on the season, three away from tying the single-season record, set by Lamoni's Austin Tull in 2014.
Schrage is only 5-foot-six, but seems to always have his hand on any passes in his area.
"He has a great work ethic," head coach Dave Capitani said. He has a real good motor, he can go go . He doesn’t seem to ever get tired, that type of thing. He just gets better as the game goes on."
