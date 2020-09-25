Defensive Player of the Week

For the third straight week, Bacon is the Defensive Player to Watch. With a state-high 53 solo tackles, who else could it be? Bacon will go up against Newman Catholic this week, after recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception last week against Nashua-Plainfield. Bacon strikes fear into opposing offenses. Until he slows down, Bacon is the guy to watch on defense in North Iowa. He is having a season for the ages.