Defensive Player of the Week
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Bacon, the leader of the Bulldogs' "three-headed monster" linebacking corps, finished last week's game against Forest City with a team-high 12 tackles, and an interception that he returned 50 yards. With the goal of a district title for Lake Mills this season, Bacon should provide plenty of thump for the Bulldogs against Belmond-Klemme. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

