Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Bacon yet again earns the honor of "Defensive Player of the Week." Last week, Bacon finished with a team-high 11.5 tackles in the Bulldogs' 34-0 beat-down of North Butler, and leads all area players with 42 tackles on the season.

Going up this week against a Nashua-Plainfield offense that has a 28.2 percent completion percentage, and only 331 yards on the ground this season, Bacon should be set to have another big game.

