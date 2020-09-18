 Skip to main content
Defensive Player of the Week
Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Bacon yet again earns the honor of "Defensive Player of the Week." Last week, Bacon finished with a team-high 11.5 tackles in the Bulldogs' 34-0 beat-down of North Butler, and leads all area players with 42 tackles on the season.

Going up this week against a Nashua-Plainfield offense that has a 28.2 percent completion percentage, and only 331 yards on the ground this season, Bacon should be set to have another big game. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

