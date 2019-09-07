Rockford 22, Kee 18
The Rockford football team has put up some impressive offensive numbers over the past season, but the defensive effort was key in a 22-18 win for the Warriors at Kee on Friday.
Will Bushbaum rushed for 137 yards and passed for 144 to lead the Warriors.
Justice Jones returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score and had 83 yards receiving.
Rockford (2-0) faces a difficult district road test on Friday when it travels to Don Bosco.
