Rockford 22, Kee 18

The Rockford football team has put up some impressive offensive numbers over the past season, but the defensive effort was key in a 22-18 win for the Warriors at Kee on Friday.

Will Bushbaum rushed for 137 yards and passed for 144 to lead the  Warriors.

Justice Jones returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score and had 83 yards receiving.

Rockford (2-0) faces a difficult district road test on Friday when it travels to Don Bosco.

