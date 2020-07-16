Dear COVID: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear COVID,

You surprised us with your entrance and invasion in our lives. Your wave across the country felt too distant and then within moments came crashing down on us. At first your presence gave many people the chance to slow down, the chance to make and eat meals as a family and the chance for parents to get involved in kids' schooling again. They have been good lessons and you have given us sufficient practice. Thank you.

You have overstayed your welcome though. Your social effects are worse than your illness. We have lost loved ones and not been able to gather, grieve or support our families or friends. We have loved ones sick and hospitalized, for a multitude of reasons, whom we have to leave, isolated in the hospitals with no support system. They lie alone in the hospital bed and their loved ones lie alone at home.

Enough.

The fear that has swept the nation is all for not. God is in control here (Psalm 27:1), not you COVID. God determines our days here on Earth (Job 14:5) not you COVID. This does not give us permission to live recklessly (Matthew 4:7). This gives us the permission to LIVE.

It is faith that will give us strength (Isaiah 41:10). It is faith that will drown our fears (1 John 4:18). It is faith alone that we need (Psalm 46:10).