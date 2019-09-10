The Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370, of Britt, will be visiting the Algona Prisoner of War Camp in Algona, on Monday, Sept. 16.

After the visit, they will have lunch with a meeting to follow, at the Algona Pizza Ranch.

They will then continue to travel to Whittemore, where they will visit the Freedom Rock before concluding their road trip. 

