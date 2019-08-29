A lot of changes have occurred over the past decade. One of them: salaries.
Overheardonconferencecalls.com compiled data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compare the change in states' average pay from 2008 to 2018.
For Iowa, the average annual pay in 2008 was $35,910, while in 2018 it rose to $46,150, a 28.5 percent increase.
The state with the largest increase was North Dakota, with a 41.2 percent rise in wages, while the lowest increase was Michigan at 15.4 percent.
