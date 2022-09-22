DaaBin Store opens franchise in Mason City

DaaBin Store, 1704 S. Federal Ave., opened its doors Sept. 10 with people lined up to check out the store, some even camping outside the night before.

DaaBin co-owners Jennifer and Jessie Rusch passed out hot cocoa to those in line Friday evening and handed out doughnuts Saturday morning as well as other prizes.

“Our franchise location now officially holds the record for ‘earliest customer line forming’ at 7:40 p.m. the night before grand opening,” Jennifer posted on the store’s Facebook page.

Shopping at a "bin" store is a bit like treasure hunting. Merchandise is purchased by the truckload from warehouses sight unseen and delivered to stores. The items are piled into bins for shoppers to sift through. Prices drop each day until the bins are empty.

For DaaBin Store, the week begins on Saturday with a mix of items, such as name-brand phones, gaming systems, tablets, cameras, tools, small appliances, clothing, and toys.

All inventory is overstock, returned and discontinued items often coming from major online retailers. None of the inventory is carried over into the next week. Bins are emptied of remaining items at close of day Wednesday. The bins are then cleaned, sanitized and refilled for the next week.

“That part is exciting for me, because we are taking this stuff companies would typically dispose of and we’re putting it back into the marketplace at an affordable price point,” Jennifer said.

Even the unsold merchandise that gets bagged up at week’s end finds a new home — at the General Store, One Vision's thrift shop in Clear Lake.

But DaaBin store isn’t a new idea.

“My husband and I actually market tested the concept of a bin store four years ago in Cedar Falls, where we live, trying to figure out if there was a market for it,” Jennifer Rusch explained. “It was a really new concept at that point and really taking off on the coasts, but in the Midwest, it seems to take a little longer (for things) to get here. And our market just wasn’t ready for it.”

The couple put the idea aside until October 2021 when friends Andy and Amanda Weichers, founders of DaaBin, opened their first store in Waterloo.

When the Weichers opened their store, Jennifer said she checked it out and was amazed. “I said 'if you ever decide to franchise, put me on the list, because this is something Jessie and I wanted to do four years ago,'” Jennifer said.

The first DaaBin Store really took off, and the Weichers began to sell franchises. “We are very grateful that he and his wife gave us the opportunity to buy the franchise and the location for here,” Jennifer said. “We feel really blessed by that.”