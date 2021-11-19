Cyclones' offense starts up front

AMES — Iowa State’s offense starts up front. If the Cyclones can get good push along the offensive line, running back Breece Hall will have plenty of success because he’s as dangerous as anyone in the open field.

But if the opposing defense is loading the box and getting good penetration, Iowa State’s offense can grind to a bit of a standstill.

"When you have a player like Breece, certainly handing the football off is somewhat advantageous to you,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning said. “And when you're not able to get good yards, you're going to put yourself into situations where you're in third and long and things like that. Then that becomes really difficult.

“We’re trying to find out in a football game, how someone's playing you early on, what are they doing based upon your formations. And I think everyone has played us a little bit differently because we do run the football and Breece is such a good football player, they really try hard to take the run away. I think there's a different point in every game where you feel like man, can you sneak one in here and not sneak one in. And when you have to adjust to it.”

Oklahoma offense

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams played his first bad game of the season last week in a loss to Baylor.

Preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler went in and finished the game.

"Both are going to play in the NFL,” defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “So for us, it doesn't make much difference back there. I mean, they're both NFL quarterbacks. So I think a lot of our focus has been on us. But the quarterbacks are both NFL players, so you just get ready to play them."

Iowa State defense

Iowa State’s defense has struggled on the road recently, especially in first halves. Both West Virginia and Texas Tech got whatever they wanted and the Cyclones dug themselves some big holes that were too deep to get themselves out of.

West Virginia, [we had] no answers to get them stopped,” Heacock said. “I think the same thing happened when we played Saturday. It starts with coaching. And it's on me, I'm in charge of it. And again, we've got to play better football.”

Iowa State’s defense sat atop of the Big 12 for pretty much the whole season, but after Texas Tech, Iowa State’s scoring defense is no third in the Big 12 and second in yards allowed.

“Our standards have been set here,” Heacock said. “And shoot when you don't play to them, that's (losses) what happens. And I'm in charge of that. It's my responsibility, and we're working to get it all fixed."

Oklahoma defense

Oklahoma’s offense will always outshine its defense under coach Lincoln Riley, but Oklahoma’s defense is respectable.

The Sooners' defense is middle of the pack in the Big 12 in scoring defense, Oklahoma allows 24.5 points per game, which is sixth in the Big 12 and it allows 5.9 yards per play.

Oklahoma’s defense is at its best when it’s getting pressure and wreaking havoc up front with its defensive line.

Conclusion

The Cyclones have struggled on the road this season with three of their four losses coming on the road. Oklahoma is coming off of its first loss of the season, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Sooners respond.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

