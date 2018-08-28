GARNER | On Wednesday, Sept., 19, from 8:30-11:20 a.m. 19 the Hancock County Extension office will host a customer service training, at the Extension Office.

This training is designed for employees and employers in businesses to learn both basic and advanced techniques to improve customer service and community hospitality skills.

There is no fee to attend this program, RSVP to the Hancock County Extension Office. This program is being offered for no charge by the Hancock County Extension Office.

To attend, contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856.

