GARNER | On Wednesday, Sept., 19, from 8:30-11:20 a.m. 19 the Hancock County Extension office will host a customer service training, at the Extension Office.
This training is designed for employees and employers in businesses to learn both basic and advanced techniques to improve customer service and community hospitality skills.
There is no fee to attend this program, RSVP to the Hancock County Extension Office. This program is being offered for no charge by the Hancock County Extension Office.
To attend, contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.