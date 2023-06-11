The Cedar Summerstock Theater (CST) is returning to Mitchell County for its 2023 season.

On June 5, the founder of CST, Nancy Lee, spent an evening with the Osage City Council advocating for her organization.

“This is not a place where you’d typically put a summerstock theater,” Lee said. “Normally it’d be in a macro-tourism place like the Wisconsin Dells or the Great Lakes area of Minnesota. When you think of Osage, you don’t think of it as a tourist destination, but I believe it can be. (CST) is showing and proving that we are.” CST is a national college theater organization. CST brings in not only professional artists, but collegiate artists preparing for the real world from around the country. This year, there are around 30 participants from such places as Colorado, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Delaware and Maine.

“We’re constantly having to feed 30 people all summer,” Lee said. “And they bring in their families from all over the world to be here as well.

“We are cultivating the best talent in the country right here in Mitchell County.”

One of the past CST actors is on Broadway. Four former students are on national tours. Two are performing for Caribbean cruises. These are just are a few of CST’s success stories.

Lee estimates that 90% of those who travel to Mitchell County for CST are making their careers on the national scene.

“These truly are the nation’s best coming here to do this work,” Lee said.

Sustainability

According to Lee, CST is a non-profit organization, and they are currently just trying to pay their bills. The goal is within five years to become financially sound.

“We’re still not quite there,” Lee said. “We don’t even break even yet. We started out with a big volunteer corps seven years ago. 90% of us were getting less than half of what we could be paid other places. But we believed in it.”

Last year’s CST budget was $250,000, which is not at full capacity – a large volunteer corps is also necessary.

However, CST is experiencing volunteer fatigue. “After three or four years, volunteers start to say, ‘I need to get paid to do this – it’s a lot of work.’”

Accordingly, every year the budget has had to grow to keep top-notch people onboard.

Lee noted that CST will also need to hire a marketing and development director. This should increase how much money CST receives in grants.

CST is one of 10 Iowa organizations to receive a National Endowment for the Arts grant.

50% or less of CST profits come from ticket sales. The organization is continually looking for local and regional sponsors, including from agribusiness. Lee said that CST has been attempting to work with the Mayo Clinic.

“We need to work toward corporate sponsorship,” Lee said. “That’s where we need to grow.”

Donors are also important. CST outpaces 20% of companies its size.

“People in this community believe in what we’re doing, and they’re donating to it,” Lee said.

Considering that 30 students and professionals are brought in from across the country, 49% of the budget is personnel. CST also hires locally, including for cooks.

CST lasts for 10 weeks. College students receive a $1,000 stipend and housing and transportation reimbursements, which is financially taxing on CST. Lee describes the experience as an internship.

Each show costs approximately $50,000.

“If we can get to a $300,000 budget, we’re sustainable,” Lee said. “My goal is to make sure that when I’m done (with CST), we can hire someone to replace me, and this will live beyond me. The goal is to make this a sustainable and permanent presence right here in Osage.”

Giving back

CST recruits through video applications. This season, it had 150 applicants for nine positions. Those applicants choose from summerstocks from across the country.

“So I get to pick the best of the best,” Lee said. “And then they go tell their friends. The word is out nationally that we’re one of the best places to work for. We’re kind, we’re professional – they get great experience and mentorship.”

Before founding CST, Lee, a classically trained musician, taught in the Twin Cities. Through her connections, she can entice professionals to work in Mitchell County.

“I’ve taught about every actor in that town’s kids,” Lee said. “So they love to come down here and give back because of what I’ve done for their community. They want to come here and do it for our community.

“When I go up to Minneapolis, they ask, ‘How did you get him or her to do this work?’ It’s relational. They believe in what we’re doing, and they love coming here.”

CST also gives back. For performances at the Cedar River Complex (CRC) in Osage, CST purchases equipment that stays in the CRC – almost $25,000 has already been invested. That equipment can be used by the CRC year round.

“We install it and we leave it,” Lee said. “We continually want to upgrade the CRC. It benefits everyone.”

Many local families volunteer to host CST performers and technicians.

“But we’re starting to see that wane,” Lee said. “Giving up your home for a summer to host two of three college kids – it just gets old. We’re too small to find enough people to rotate them year after year. So housing is becoming an issue. That’s a problem we’re going to have to solve.”

These are issues Lee sees the value in resolving.

“We want to be fully staffed for this operation to really grow into a real regional theater destination,” Lee said.

Lee indicated CST has two 50-passenger buses coming in for the performances, with around 300 to 400 people coming in on smaller tour buses. “We want to have a vibrant tour bus affiliated with us, so we’re bringing in those tour groups to come and see a show.”

When tourists come to Mitchell County for CST, they also shop locally, providing a boost for businesses such as hotels, motels and restaurants. For every $25 ticket purchased, $150 is spent locally.

Lee said that two out of three rural businesses report that arts and entertainment are important for attracting and retaining workers.

The arts also attracts those considering moving to the region.

“What we bring to the town helps attract more professional families that are looking for a small town to establish themselves in,” Lee said. “Osage is having growth in some fairly advanced positions, in some of the jobs in this community – they’re looking for people who have chemical and master’s degrees. We help attract people.”

Another of CST’s goals is to provide educational opportunities to local students.

“We want to increase that,” Lee said. “We want to bring in more artists to work with our school children during the school year.”

In 2023, there are 43 local students involved in the productions. Some who started in fourth grade are now in their sixth year in CST. “They just keep coming back every year.”

Lee touts the impact CST has had on the performing arts programs of local schools.

“Those kids get the training from us and then they take it back and train their classmates,” Lee said.

Local funds

CST has been in existence for seven years, but because of COVID-19, it has given six years of performances. In the past, the Osage City Council has provided $10,000 in funds to CST out of the hotel/motel tax. This year, the City Council approved $20,000 in funds to CST.

“50% has to go to tourism,” said Osage Mayor Steve Cooper. “This certainly is tourism. This is one of the best tourism things we have going right now. We struggle sometimes trying to figure out how to spend this. (CST) has been in existence for seven years, and this is probably as professional as you’ll find in the State of Iowa.”

“We’re outdoing some of the professional theater companies,” Lee said. “And we are professional. That’s why we’re trying to rebrand.”