Crash involving SUV and motorcycle leaves one in critical condition

A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mason City on Sunday has left one person in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

The SUV was driven by Luke Conklin, 36, of Mason City. The motorcycle was driven by Tony Walker, 49, of Mason City. Conklin was headed westbound on Fourth Street Southwest and was turning left, but didn't see Walker in time, a press release from the Mason City Police Department said. As Cooklin was turning, he struck Walker, who was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Paramedics from the Mason City Fire Department transported Walker to MercyOne North Iowa. He is currently in critical condition.

Cooklin was not injured and was cited for failure to yield right of way upon making a left turn.

Investigation by police was completed at the scene.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

