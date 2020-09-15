 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash involving SUV and motorcycle leaves one in critical condition
0 comments
alert top story

Crash involving SUV and motorcycle leaves one in critical condition

emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mason City on Sunday has left one person in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

The SUV was driven by Luke Conklin, 36, of Mason City. The motorcycle was driven by Tony Walker, 49, of Mason City. Conklin was headed westbound on Fourth Street Southwest and was turning left, but didn't see Walker in time, a press release from the Mason City Police Department said. As Cooklin was turning, he struck Walker, who was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Paramedics from the Mason City Fire Department transported Walker to MercyOne North Iowa. He is currently in critical condition.

Cooklin was not injured and was cited for failure to yield right of way upon making a left turn.

Investigation by police was completed at the scene.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

North Iowa History: More police photos

Historical photos of officers, convicts, crime scenes and more.

Photos courtesy of the Mason City Public Library's archive. Call 641-421-2721 for more information or to make an archive appointment.

1 of 36

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News