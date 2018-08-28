KANAWHA | On Thursday, Sept. 16, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Northern Iowa Research Farm Association will host a field day focused on using cover crops, the Kanawha Fire Station, located at 104 S. Main Street, Kanawha. The field day is free and open to the public.

The event will highlight both the benefits of cover crops and their management.

Check-in and refreshments will be available starting at 9 a.m. with the field day beginning at 9:30 a.m. A lunch will be served at the conclusion of the event.

ISU Extension and Outreach specialists will be on hand to speak about their research and best-practices for using cover crops.

The event includes complimentary refreshments and lunch.

In order to ensure enough food is purchased for lunch, please register by Sept. 5 to the ISU Extension and Outreach Hancock county office at 641-923-2856.

