Courtney Hiveley promoted to Kingland COO

Kingland has promoted Courtney Hiveley to chief operating officer. Hiveley will lead the company's operations for clients, delivery of professional services, and continue to drive company-wide IT, security, and compliance best practices.

"Courtney is a talented leader who knows the business and has been integral to our growth," said Kingland President Tony Brownlee. "Our Operations group is critical in delivering quality, consistency, and client success as we grow. We have exceptional teams of highly-skilled professionals, and under Courtney's leadership, our future is very bright."

Hiveley has been instrumental in many Kingland partnerships in banking and capital markets, working as the liaison between the company and executives at some of the world's most significant banks. As one of the executives leading Kingland's growth, Hiveley was instrumental in the company's recent Inc. 5000 achievement as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Kingland is a provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts.

